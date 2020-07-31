Liberia: Pres. Weah Lifts Suspension On EPA Boss - Suspends National Transit Authority Deputy Managing Director

31 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — President George Weah has lifted the suspension on Dr. Nathaniel Blamah, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) while the same time suspending Mr. Myer Beaty, Deputy Managing Director of the National Transit Authority (NTA).

According to the Executive Mansion, Mr. Beaty is being suspended for administrative reasons for a month without pay.

Blama who now returns to work with immediate effect was controversially suspended on March 16 after testing positive for coronavirus (the index case) - a move that was greeted with mixed reactions.

Mr. Blama goes back to the EPA at a time when several stakeholders are looking up to the agency for a robust action to remedy the environmental damages caused by the diesel spillage that contaminated the sources of drinking and cooking water of residents within the environs of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC) and the Mesurado River over a week ago.

Meanwhile, President Weah has nominated with immediate James Thompson, Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and Abraham Mitchell, Assistant Minister for Codification at the Ministry of Justice.

