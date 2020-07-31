Kenya: City Stars Hope to Retain Golden Feet Noah Abich, Bageya for KPL Return

30 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Nairobi City Stars have hinted they would want to retain experienced defender Noah Abich as well as Ugandan forward Jimmy Bageya for their Kenyan Premier League return, with their contracts at the club expiring.

Abich was integral in City Stars' survival fight in the 2018, 2019 season and was also a key player as they finally earned a return back to the top-flight.

Also set to be considered for contract renewal are left back David Gateri, former Gor Mahia midfielder Eric Ochieng, Tedian Esilaba and Kevin Okumu, according to the team coordinator Samson Otieno.

At the same time, defender Wycliffe Otieno who was signed at the start of the season from Kariobangi Sharks has extended his contact further for a year while experienced midfielder and skipper Anthony Kimani, defender Calvin Masawa, defensive mid Charles Otieno Oduro and striker Davis Agesa have added two years to their contracts.

"When we started out last season a number of players were on one-year engagements but mid-way through we extended those contracts as the view to the Premier League became crystal clear. Just two teenagers - striker Vincent 'Jamaica' Otieno and midfielder Elvis Ojiambo started out with long term deals," Otieno said.

Others to extend their contracts with Simba wa Nairobi include Oliver Maloba, striker Ebrima Sanneh, defenders Salim 'Shitu' Abdalla and Edwin Buliba. Goalkeeper Ronny Kagunzi and left back Wesley Onguso have also extended their contracts by two years.

City Stars are meanwhile also keen to sign another goalkeeper after the exit of Levis Opiyo who joined champions Gor Mahia.

