Namibia: Birthday Funds Diverted to Covid-19

31 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

President Hage Geingob yesterday instructed corporates and individuals not to place paid adverts in newspapers and other publications wishing him well on his birthday but instead to divert such money to the Covid-19 fight.

Geingob turns 79 on Monday. He asked that donations be paid into the official Covid-19 National Disaster Fund bank account, which is coordinated by the Office of the Prime Minister.

"In light of the accelerated response of the government to fight Covid-19, President Geingob urges corporates and individuals not to put adverts of well-wishes in newspapers and publications," press secretary Alfredo Hengari said in a media statement yesterday.

Instead, Hengari said in light of the gravity of Covid-19, Geingob urged corporates and individuals to contribute monetary resources or in-kind donations to the national response.

"In the form of Covid-19, we are faced with a deadly and invisible enemy. During this period, the health of Namibians remains the biggest priority," Hengari quoted Geingob as saying.

According to Hengari, Geingob said the government alone cannot defeat the virus and needs everyone to play a role in arresting its spread and assisting the vulnerable.

"I wish to thank corporates and individuals who have so far demonstrated care to fellow citizens by contributing to our national response. For those of you who are planning to contribute to mark my birthday, I wish to thank you in advance for your generosity," Geingob said.

"Yes, together we can defeat Covid-19."

"The Presidency appeals to corporates and individuals wishing to make monetary contributions to the national response to use the verified official account in the Office of the Prime Minister," concluded Hengari.

