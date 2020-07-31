Zimbabwe: Zim Records 12 Covid-19 Deaths As Toll Rises to 53, Cases Now 3 092

Zimbabwe Thursday recorded 12 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing to 53, the total number of fatalities, the Health Ministry announced in its daily coronavirus update.

"Today (Thursday) we report the results of 12 deaths which occurred from 13 - 20 July 2020 in the community and on admission to casualty departments at Parirenyatwa and Sally Mugabe hospitals after investigations and postmortems were done," the ministry said.

"These include nine males and two females all from Harare and had respiratory symptoms. The deaths from Midlands province is a male aged 58.

"Two hundred and thirteen tested positive for Covid-19 today. These include 205 local cases and eight returnees from South Africa who are isolated. As at 30 July, Zimbabwe had 3 092 confirmed cases, including 924 recoveries and 53 deaths," the ministry stated in its update.