Liberia: Traditional Leaders Face Dismissal Threats

Following the recent visit by the National Chairman of the Collaboration Political Parties (CPP) Mr. Alexander B. Cummings to Maryland County, southeast Liberia several Traditional Leaders from the county have alarmed of dismissal threats for welcoming the CPP Chairman to the county in an elaborate ceremony.

Mr. Cummings and delegation, including Montserrado County District#10 Representative YekehKolubah received rousing from partisans, motorcyclists, Traditional Leaders, women and youth among others. Women celebrated and spread lappers on the ground for the CPP Chairman to walk on as they sang.

He toured several parts of the county and attended several colorful programs with citizens, including the July 26 Independence Day celebration in Monalu, Maryland.

According to the Traditional Leaders, some local government officials of the County are enraged by their attendance of the arrival of the opposition leader, and calling for their dismissal on grounds that they are not supporting the agenda of the government, but rather the opposition.

Neleon Neal, Chairman of the Traditional Chiefs of Maryland, explained that the threats came just after they have agreed as Traditional Leaders, to welcome the CPP chairman and party to the county.

Mr. Neal narrated that they were asked not to welcome or accept invitation from Mr. Cummings for the "26" celebration in Monalu, something, which he said, they considered inappropriate and decided not to give any attention.He added that they are fathers of all and are entitled to welcome anyone - opposition or not. He stressed that they are practicing the tradition that their fore fathers left, not politics.

"Our tradition has being practiced in the past by our people and we as generation after our forefathers shouldn't be the want misinterpreting the tradition that had love for its people in the past.

He stressed that Maryland County needs unity, rather than division, saying with strife, the county wouldn't achieve its developmental goals. Mr. Neal cautioned local officials and his colleagues to work together in building Maryland County, adding, "With unity, the county and the country can move forward."

Another traditional leader from the county, Alexander William, said, although they are not against the government's agenda or supporting opposition parties, they have been accused several times by some local government officials, and even threatened with dismissal for not supporting the administration of President George Manneh Weah.

Mr. William dismissed the claims as false and misleading, and called on local authorities to desist because it has a propensity to undermine future growth of not only Maryland County, the entire Liberia.Recently, the National Chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change MulbahMorlu, visited the county and issued similar threats at the Pleebo City Hall.

"This government under his excellence George Manneh Weah will not allow any official who is working in government and not supporting the government. We will recommend the dismissal of anyone who will be in this government and then he/she is not supporting the agenda of government; we can't have people in government then they are fighting the government", Morlu threatened.

By Patrick N. Mensah, Maryland-Editing by Jonathan Browne

