Liberia: GOL Launches Electronic Document Management System

31 July 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Jonathan Browne

"The EDMS is going to be a game-changer, and this launch is another milestone that shows that the country, and this government are moving in the right direction", he notes and expresses delight that public financial management under the Weah administration is undergoing series of reforms.

Minister Tweah performed the official launch Thursday, July 30th, at Boulevard Palace Hotel in Sinkor, Monrovia in partnership with a Liberian consulting group, Mwetana.

The Electronic Document Management System is an online platform that is intended to track and monitor all government ministries and agencies' financial management systems.

Giving an overview of the project, Joseph S. Tarpeh explains the exercise is beginning with six government ministries, including Ministries of Foreign Affairs, State and Presidential Affairs, Public Works, Health, and Finance and Development Planning, respectively.

Mr. Tarpeh details that by directive of Minister Tweah, a technical working group was constituted, comprising of technicians from the department of accounting and comptroller general and administration, including stakeholders of the six ministries to work along with Mwetana group of consultants for enhancement of the EDMS.

According to him, the decision was based on continuous disclaimer and the Government of Liberia audit process mars by challenges, thus the EDMS would avoid duplication of entries and improve efficiency in government financial management processes.

"EDMS is intended to digitize all financial transactions emanating from the 107 GOL entities; agencies do not have to bring fiscal hard copy document to the Ministry of Finance anymore; all that is required is scan and send all the documents."

Controller General Janga A. Kowo describes the launch of the platform as a testament of government's desire to exposing financial malpractice, saying, "Every problem presents an opportunity, and this launch today is a testament of what commitment does, and we are glad to have this platform put in place."

He adds that the EDMS is an attempt to correct some of the issues associated with execution of government budget, and public financial process, and that his office and the division of the comptroller general will work with all relevant stakeholders for smooth operation of the process.

"We want to salute our dynamic Minister of Finance for exercising the will to have this platform launched, and making sure that our office gets its independence in the disbursement of public funds."

The CEO of Mwetana Consulting Group, Vivien C. Jones notes the EDMS provides consistency, and efficiency for the government, which means any transaction done in government will be carried out with consistency, and that no official or agency would transact financial matter single-handedly.

Mr. Jones says the platform gives the government an opportunity to check and verify issues that are unfolding at various entities and ministries. He says it makes no sense for an agency of government to purchase stationery materials on its own, but with the new platform, government can make a decision on how much should be spend on stationery something, he observes, will help government in its purchasing decision.

Commenting on his institution, he explains Mwetana has been around since 2004, providing digital service to government, and the private sector. However, Mr. Jones warns the notion that Liberians don't have the capacity to do certain work should stop, stressing, Liberians have all the abilities to do whatever it takes.

"This initiative will change that way government operates in a different ways, because minister can just sit and sign checks without going to the office", he adds.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.