Liberia: Food Distribution Hits West Point

The Liberian Government’s ongoing food distribution to vulnerable communities across the country continues to gain momentum daily, with the densely populated Township of West Point officially joining the list of areas being served since the process began on May 23, 2020.

On the first day of food delivery to residents of the Township on Wednesday, July 29, at least 255 households received food rations, including rice, vegetable oil and beans.

A Commerce Ministry release says, out of the total number served on day one of the exercise, males accounted for 110, while 145 females were served.

Speaking to reporters during the food distribution, some of the recipients, predominately women and elderly men expressed joy for being remembered by government during the Corona Virus crisis.

The release said the jubilant recipients noted that there was a time when they nearly lost hope, in the midst of what they termed as increasing comments by some elements that the government was not going to give them food.

"Some of us know that the President was not going to forget about us and I thank God that today we who are living in West Point are getting our own of food today," said 58- year old Betty Kumuteh, a widow of more than seven children.

For his part, a 70-year-old resident of the Township, Emmanuel Williams, noted that he was not moved by increasing comments by some elements that the National Steering Committee, headed by Commerce and Industry Minister, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh and the World Food Programme were not going to implement President Weah's promise to supply food to vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic in Liberia.

He called on Liberians to always appreciate their leaders rather than condemn or politicize everything in the Liberian society. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Steering Committee on the Stimulus Package, Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, joined the team on the first day of distribution, as usually done when food is being served.

The Commerce Minister reiterated the importance of active participation by local community leaders in the context of collaboration and mutual respect during the ongoing exercise. Food delivery to the residents of West Point Township is expected to continue for the next two days.