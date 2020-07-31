Africa: VP Taylor, Leymah Gbowee, Join Rwanda's Paul Kagame On List of 100 Most Reputable Africans

Reputation Poll International (PI), a leading global human reputation management firm, has named Liberia's Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor, and Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Leymah Gbowee, as two of the hundred (100) most reputable persons on the continent of Africa.

RPI's 2020 report naming VP Taylor among 46 other women, also has on its list Rwanda's President, Paul Kagame, Guinean Economist and main opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo, and her Liberian counterpart, Nobel Laurette Leymah Gbowee, who is the Founder and chief executive officer of the Gbowee Peace Foundation.

According to mnewsafrica.com's report, VP Taylor and her fellow women were enlisted on RPI's 2020 report due to their continuous fight for social justice, mainly ensuring that women have a voice in their respective societies as well as empowering girls and women through programs that help take them from a state of total dependence to a more productive status.

During the announcement of the list by the incoming African Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee/Member of the Board, Ms. Beldina Auma, Chair Emeritus, World Bank Group-IMF African Society and President of SCIP-International, LLC, made mention of the Organizations' continued focus and commitment in honoring individuals, organizations and brands that consistently impact lives positively around the world and in Africa.

According to Reputation Poll International, those named are joined by other great Africans who are celebrated for their Social Impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurship, that are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.

In her response through a phone call from M-News Africa, VP Taylor said: "It's a reminder that every day I must do my best to remain true to the oath I have taken to honor and obey Yahweh (God), my Heavenly Father; to love and work diligently for my nation and people; to provide and mentor the next generation; to be an inspiration for those around me, and to ensure that my journey brings light and hope to those I meet along the way."

She pointed out that her recognition by RPI is humbling and a rare privilege that does not come on a silver platter.

VP Taylor, according to RPI's 2020 report, is the only vice president from Africa and the world who is named as one of the most reputable persons.

Cameroon's Dr. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa; Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank; Kumi Naidoo, Secretary-General Amnesty International, among others, made up the list as well.