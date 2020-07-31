Liberia: Senator Wesseh Warns Senate Pro-Temp of Beclouding Danger Over Liberia

The Daily Observer
Joint security create human barricade against angry mob outside the guest house in Zwedru, where Rep. Kolubah and Mr. Cummings were staying.
31 July 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Joaquin M. Sendolo

-- Amid attacks on Opposition

River Gee County Senator, Conmany B. Wesseh has written the Senator Albert T. Chie, President Pro-Tempore of the Senate, informing him about his expectation for what he calls "Lawful order" for the Legislature "to prevent the destruction of the 17 years of hard-won peace in Liberia."

Suggesting that the Senate may not be giving attention to some multiple violent events in recent days, the Senator said: "The orders should be swift actions of condemnation of, and investigation into what happened today (30 July) in Zwedru -- the attack on visiting opposition political leaders (Hon. Alexander B. Cummings, Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties and former Presidential Candidate of the ANC and Hon. Yekeh Kolubah, Member of the House of Representatives) by apparent state-organized and sponsored mob; and the deployment of the Armed Forces of Liberia to escort the peaceful leaders out of a town in their own country."

"The army and police were not deployed," Senator Wesseh wrote, "and the Superintendent and other County officials physically present, to help enforce the right of the leaders to conduct their lawful business in Zwedru; rather it was for the leaders to be 'escorted' out of Grand Gedeh County so that the mob would achieve their heinous and unlawful objective."

He added that two days earlier, the unconfirmed and therefore indefinite Acting Mayor of Fishtown denied the same visiting opposition leaders the use of the City Hall, a publicly funded building, for their lawful meeting.

"And a few days earlier, the Superintendent of Maryland County declared to an errant crowd of CDCians that the Army and Police are for them to use anyhow, anywhere and anytime for any purpose. Sir and Senate Colleagues, all these developments are a call to armed violence again and a threat to peace in our country," said Senator Wesseh.

He cautioned and reflected that Senators including him, President George Manneh Weah and many innumerable Liberians spent 14 years (Dec 1989 to August 2003) searching for peace, and the West African brothers and sisters through ECOMOG and ECOMIL, and the internationals (UNOMIL and UNMIL), laid down their lives for Liberia to live, and the more than 250000 were killed during the 14-year war.

"We the Legislature are duty-bound to prevent the return to that ugly, shameful and ignominious past. The Senate must begin acting now to save our Country," Senator Wesseh concluded.

Read the original article on Observer.

More on This
Attack on Liberia Opposition Sparks Calls for Probe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.