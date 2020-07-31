Zimbabwe: Security Forces Clear City Centre Ahead of Planned Protests

Security forces cleared people off streets in central Harare yesterday and forced shops to close, a day before planned anti-corruption demonstrations.

The demonstrations against corruption in government and economic hardships were organised by incarcerated Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, who is facing charges of inciting violence, together with journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

Armed soldiers and anti-riot police patrolled on foot and in trucks, ordering people to leave Harare's central business district.

By yesterday afternoon, the streets had been cleared.

Roadblocks manned by soldiers were also increased blocking motorists from entering the city centre.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa warned this week that he would deal ruthlessly with the demonstrators, whom he accused of planning to stage a violent uprising against his government.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic police said: "All security arms of government are on full alert and will deal decisively with any individuals or groups fomenting violence and sending threats or provocative messages through the social media or any other means."