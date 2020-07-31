Zimbabwe: Security Forces Clear City Centre Ahead of Planned Protests

31 July 2020
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

Security forces cleared people off streets in central Harare yesterday and forced shops to close, a day before planned anti-corruption demonstrations.

The demonstrations against corruption in government and economic hardships were organised by incarcerated Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, who is facing charges of inciting violence, together with journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

Armed soldiers and anti-riot police patrolled on foot and in trucks, ordering people to leave Harare's central business district.

By yesterday afternoon, the streets had been cleared.

Roadblocks manned by soldiers were also increased blocking motorists from entering the city centre.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa warned this week that he would deal ruthlessly with the demonstrators, whom he accused of planning to stage a violent uprising against his government.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic police said: "All security arms of government are on full alert and will deal decisively with any individuals or groups fomenting violence and sending threats or provocative messages through the social media or any other means."

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.