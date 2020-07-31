Kenya: Top Doctor Contracts Coronavirus

31 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) acting Secretary-General Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda on Friday said he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Mwachonda, who is in isolation, said in a statement that he was in a stable condition and that contact tracing and testing was underway.

"On behalf of the National Executive Council, I would like to inform all KMPDU members and the general public that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I'm currently in a stable condition and under self-isolation. My family is safe, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing," he said.

In his statement, Dr Mwachonda said he contracted the virus while on duty.

"The infection occurred while dispensing my official duties. I'm currently in a stable condition and under self-isolation, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing," he added.

According to the medic, coronavirus is in the widespread community transmission phase and all Kenyans are at risk but that should not be a cause for fear or stigma to affected individuals or their families.

Speaking to the Nation, Dr Mwachonda said he is experiencing a cough and stomach upsets but that he is well.

The medic who was tested before travelling to Mombasa to celebrate Eid al-Adha urged Kenyans to adhere to the Ministry of Health rules like maintaining a high hygiene, wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

