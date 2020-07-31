Kenya: Harambee Starlets Forward Lilly Awuor Raring to Go After Inking Deal in Germany

31 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Starlets forward Lilly Awuor says she can't wait to realize her dream of playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga, Germany's women's top league.

Awuor, who recently joined German lower-tier side, Borrusia Pankow on a two-year deal, has also said the move is only but the beginning for her professional football journey in Germany.

"I am just a kid from Kenya and therefore it is a dream come true for me to join a good team in Europe. Borrusia Pankow finished third last season and are eager to rise up the levels. I am here to help them achieve their goals," Awuor told Nairobi News.

"Personally, I really want to play in the Bundesliga and therefore the hard work has just begun for me. It is not easy to play at that level but I know I have the talent and I can make it," she added.

Locally, Awuor has featured for Spedag and Palos Ladies and also had a successful stint in the Tanzanian Women Premier League with Kigoma Sisters before moving to Sweden where she joined Hammarby.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.