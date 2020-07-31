Liberia: Charity Organization Identifies With Group of 77, Orphans

Monrovia — A Liberia-US based charity organization, Future is Bright, has received praises for putting smiles on the faces of several orphans, old folks, and people living with disabilities in Monrovia by distributing food items among these disadvantaged Liberians.

The charity organization said it is a means of identifying with them during the independence day celebration, which was held from July 26 - 27.

Future is Bright is a newly established charity organization. It donated bags of rice, beans, vegetable oil and cash to underprivileged children, older folks, people with disabilities, and various orphanages in several communities in Montserrado County.

The organization is being run by a group of Liberians home and abroad who believe that it is "pleasing to put their little resources together to buttress the national government's efforts in tackling poverty and economic hardship" in the country.

Speaking to journalists following one of the distribution exercise in Soul Clinic in Paynesville city, Pastor Patience Sherman, the coordinator of the charity in Liberia, praised the Chairman of the organization, Mr. Moleek Kpana who is currently based in the United States, for his farsightedness in giving back to people back home.

"After he realized that giving back to his country was cardinal he immediately engaged few friends and they began putting their little resources together, and it's against this backdrop that the organization came into being. He is concerned about the poverty striking people who don't have any means to feed themselves," Pastor Sherman said.

"Our donation is not intended to run a campaign for anyone, but this donation is to help the older people who can't afford to feed themselves."

Members of the Group of 77, old folks at Vamoma house, people with disabilities at Era Supermarket at the Vamoma junction, older folks at Kaymah town in the Soul Clinic Community, and the Liberian Children Rescue and Educational Foundation orphanage home in Bassa town, New Georgia Estate were beneficiaries of the charity organization's gesture.

Also speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Siafa Gailor, Regional Coordinator Group of 77, extolled the organization for taking time to identify with them.

He added that the donation shows that members of the Group of 77 and other less-fortunate people have not been abandoned.

"We appreciate highly this gesture and it's our prayers that the leadership of this organization will continue the good work," Gailor said.