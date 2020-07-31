Liberia: Dispute Erupts in the All Liberian Party Nimba Branch, Partisans Shut Down Party's Radio Station, Call for Arrest of County Chairman

Ganta — Some aggrieved partisans of the All Liberia Party Nimba County branch have shut down the local radio station owned by the party in Ganta and have asked the police to arrest the County Chairman, Bob Yeakezeh Yini.

A document from the party national office, a copy of which is in possession of this paper states: "Partisan Bob Yeakehzie Yini, chairman of the All Liberia Party Nimba branch, has been temporarily suspended as chairman of the Nimba County branch of the All Liberia Party (ALP) with immediate effect pending the conclusion of an investigation. On that note, you are instructed to turn over all properties of the ALP (Nimba County branch) to partisan Edward Kayor, the vice-chair for administration for safekeeping."

"The grievance and ethic committee will notify you of the investigation as soon as possible.

"While we solicit your response to the allegation, our leadership has forwarded said complaint against you to the grievance and ethics committee for a full-scale investigation and report findings and recommendations to our leadership," the document from the national officer of the party added.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica, the acting county chairman for the party, Edward Kayor, said their decision to shut down Radio Seletorwah FM 101.1 was based on the suspended chairman's alleged action that prevented the party executives of the county using the radio station.

The radio station was built by the political leader of the party and was turned over to the community in 2017 as a community radio station, the station Manager Matthew Browmah told reporters during an interview.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kayor also disclosed that the executive members of the party instructed them to use state securities to get all properties of the party from Mr. Yini.

Embattled Chairman Mr. Yini is suspected of being in procession of several properties including plastic chairs, a TV set, a pickup, among others belonging to the party.

When contacted suspected, Yini told FrontPageAfrica that he will not honor the decision taken by few of his subordinates in the county.

"I was elected by the party but those including the party secretary general Quamellen M.George was appointed, so, how will an elected official be suspected by one who was just appointed," he added.

He disclosed that those who are involved in such act from Nimba are now going around with those senatorial aspirants asking them to give them cash.

Yini further told FrontPageAfrica that Edward Kayor received a car from the political leader of the party while others received motorcycles but have sold those items which belong to the party.