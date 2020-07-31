Liberia: MoH Receives Consignment of Essential Medicine From USAID

Traders in Monrovia's largest market district of Waterside on the morning the quarantine was lifted off West Point that's nearby (file photo).

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Friday, July 17 received a consignment of essential drugs from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) aimed at buttressing the health sector.

The medical supplies worth US$1.7 million were procured by USAID under an arrangement it reached with the Health Ministry to help procure additional and critically needed drugs and health commodities in the country.

According to the Ministry's release, the additional two other consignments are expected to arrive in Monrovia by the end of September through USAID's support.

Receiving the medical consignments on behalf of the Government, Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah acknowledged the outstanding support the Government and people of the United States have given to the health sector since the inception of the Weah-led government.

According to Dr. Jallah, the U.S. government is helping Liberia to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and supplying assorted medical items to Liberia.

The Health Minister has pledged the Ministry's commitment to working with USAID for equitable distribution of the drugs to various governments' medical facilities across the country.

"We all worked tirelessly together to ensure that this can be a success. Now, we hope and pray that, as we receive these drugs, they will be distributed properly for the common good of the Liberian people", she assured.

Also speaking, Boakai Boley, Managing Director of the Central Medical Store (CMS) - formerly the Ntional Drug Service - praised the U.S. government for the consignment and vowed to begin its subsequent distribution.

"We want to appreciate you for your assiduous and continuous support towards our sector with drugs. This is not your first time aiding us. Some months back, I can remember, you donated trucks to help enhance the distribution of drugs. However, we will shortly begin distribution of these drugs," he said via zoom communication.

While handing over the medicines to the Health Minister, the United States Chargé d'Affaires, Alyson Grunder, speaking via the internet, said the U.S. Government is committed to helping Liberia create a "well-functioning health delivery system that provides all Liberians access to quality health services, including safe, effective, and affordable medicines."

The consignments of essential medicines are in addition to other much needed medical commodities the United States has provided the people of Liberia for several years now--commodities critical to improving access to family planning, treating chronic diseases, and reducing preventable mortality.

Although the Ministry's major concern is to eradicate the coronavirus from the country, the overall provision of quality health delivery to the country and its people cannot be overlooked.

The Minister announced that it will soon embark on the distribution of the drugs to the government's health facilities across the country.