Liberia: Senator Conmnay Wesseh Wants Senate's Swift Investigation Into Violence Against Yekeh and Cummings

Monrovia — Rivergee County Senator Conmany B. Wesseh has called on the Legislature, especially the Senate to swiftly act on the series of injustices against the political leader of the Alternative National Congress, Mr. Alexander Cummings and Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

In a note to the Senate Pro-Tempore, Sen. Wesseh said he is "awaiting another lawful "order" for the Legislature, especially the Senate, to prevent the destruction of the 17 years of hard-won peace in Liberia".

He noted that the Senate must launch a probe into the July 29 violence against the pair in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County which he believes could be an organized state sponsored mob.

Senator Wesseh observed that the police and the police were not deployed to help Mr. Cummings and Rep. Kolubah to peacefully carryout the purpose for which they visited the county, rather, they were escorted out a town in their own country by the military. This, he said, was intended to help the mob achieve their heinous and unlawful objective.

He lamented that on Tuesday, the Acting City Mayor of Fishtown, Rivergee County denied the ANC officials from using the city hall, a publicly funded building, to host their townhall event in the county.

He recalled that last week, the Superintendent of Maryland County declared to an errant crowd of CDCians that the army and police are under their control as a party which makes up the government.

Sen. Wesseh: "Sir and Senate Colleagues, all these developments are a call to armed violence again and a threat to peace in our country. For the sake of those of us like George Manneh Weah and many innumerable Liberians who spent 14 years ( Dec 1989 to August 2003) searching for that peace and those of our mainly West African brothers and sisters (ECOMOG and ECOMIL) and the internationals (UNOMIL and UNMIL) who laid down their lives for Liberia to live, and the more than 250,000 deaths, we the Legislature are duty bound to prevent the return to that ugly, shameful and ignominious past. The Senate must begin acting now to safe our Country."