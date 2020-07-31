Algeria: Eïd Al-Adha - Greetings of President Tebboune to Algerian People

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmajid Tebboune, extended on Thursday his greetings to the Algerian people, on the occasion of the celebration of Eid al-Adha, on Friday.

In his message, President Tebboune paid tribute to the "persons who died of the Coronavirus pandemic which imposes on us to live those blessed days in the same conditions as Eid al Fitr."

President Tebboune added that he would have liked so much to "inaugurate the Great Mosque of Algiers and accomplish, amongst the faithful, the Eid al Adha prayers, but the current conditions do not allow it."

"I remain convinced that together we are capable of overcoming such ordeal, thanks to the determination of our people, genius of its children and to the multiple capacities and potentialities of our country" President concluded.

