Malawi: First Malawian Secretary to President, Cabinet Dies

First Malawian Secretary to the President and Cabinet George Jaffu has died, government has announced.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi says, Jaffu died Thursday morning in Blantyre.

He said Jaffu served as Secretary to the President and Cabinet from 1972 to 1975 during the Kamuzu Banda era.

He also served as Nico Holdings plc board chairperson.

The OPC said details of the funeral programme will be announced later.