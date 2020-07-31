Namibia: MVA Katutura Satellite Office to Re-Open

The MVA Fund Has Announced That They Will Be Reopening their Katutura Satellite Office on 3 August after a five month closure as a safety measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 during the first wave outbreak.

The Katutura Satellite Office was established to increase customer awareness of the Funds benefits and products, as well as make services easily accessible to the communities of Katutura and Khomasdal.

The Fund said in a statement that due to the complexities of the pandemic, and their desire to prioritize the health and safety of their employees and customers, they have put in place health and safety regulations

"Customers and staff members will be required to wear their face masks at all times, face barriers have been put in place to help reduce the transmission from respiratory droplets and only a limited number of people will be allowed in the office at a time to ensure social distancing," they informed.

The Fund highlighted that any person above the temperature of 38 degrees will not be permitted to enter their office and customers and employees will be required to sanitize their hands before entering their office.

"Regular cleaning and disinfection will be done to reduce exposure and promote general hygiene, we urge the public to adhere to the precautionary measures in order to compact the spread of COVID-19 and we urge all road users to remain vigilant when using the roads during these trying times," they emphasised.

The Fund's Case Coordinators, Hospital Case Managers and Rehabilitation Case Managers will be stationed at the Katutura Satellite Office, which will be open Mondays to Fridays form 07:30 until 16:30.