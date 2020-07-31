Namibia: MVA Katutura Satellite Office to Re-Open

31 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The MVA Fund Has Announced That They Will Be Reopening their Katutura Satellite Office on 3 August after a five month closure as a safety measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 during the first wave outbreak.

The Katutura Satellite Office was established to increase customer awareness of the Funds benefits and products, as well as make services easily accessible to the communities of Katutura and Khomasdal.

The Fund said in a statement that due to the complexities of the pandemic, and their desire to prioritize the health and safety of their employees and customers, they have put in place health and safety regulations

"Customers and staff members will be required to wear their face masks at all times, face barriers have been put in place to help reduce the transmission from respiratory droplets and only a limited number of people will be allowed in the office at a time to ensure social distancing," they informed.

The Fund highlighted that any person above the temperature of 38 degrees will not be permitted to enter their office and customers and employees will be required to sanitize their hands before entering their office.

"Regular cleaning and disinfection will be done to reduce exposure and promote general hygiene, we urge the public to adhere to the precautionary measures in order to compact the spread of COVID-19 and we urge all road users to remain vigilant when using the roads during these trying times," they emphasised.

The Fund's Case Coordinators, Hospital Case Managers and Rehabilitation Case Managers will be stationed at the Katutura Satellite Office, which will be open Mondays to Fridays form 07:30 until 16:30.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.