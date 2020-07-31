Tanzania: ASFC Final Gathers Storm

THE Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) yesterday unveiled nine officials to be in charge of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) final scheduled at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga on Sunday.

To Simba, the final is a campaign to win the country's second biggest club title while their opponents Namungo FC the match serves them as stairway to the second biggest CAF level tournament and as well revenge for a 3-2 defeat they suffered from Simba in the league match.

The central referee will be Abubakar Mturo (Mtwara) who will be assisted by Abdallah Mwinyimkuu (Singida), Ahmed Arajiga (Manyara), Ramadhan Kayoko (Dar es Salaam), Abdulaziz Ally (Arusha) and Hamdan Saidi.

Others are Israel Mjuni (Dar es Salaam) who will serve as Physical Instructor, Soud Abdi (Arusha) while match commissioner will be Omary Gindi (Kigoma).

In another development, TFF narrated that the construction of the modern Technical Center in Tanga will start next month and will primarily focus on youth development.

This was said by the federation's Technical Director Oscar Mirambo who said the project, once completed, will consume almost 9bn/-.

"It is our hope that the centre will play a vital role in the development of football from the foundation level because it will have many different sized grounds to cater for various age groups of the youths," Mirambo said.

He added that among other things, the facility will have accommodation places to fast track the grooming of the players without letting them travel for long distances.

Again, Mirambo pointed out that since the area to construct the Technical Centre is near to schools, they will make good arrangements to enable the youths who will be enrolled to attend classes at the nearby learning institutions.

About whether the project will be undertaken by either local or international contractor, Mirambo disclosed that it will be accomplished by foreign contractors.

He then urged Tanga residents to use this as an opportunity to get employment during the construction of the facility plus making sure that they fully utilise it for the development of sports in the area.

"It should be noted that this is the first time for TFF to establish such a modern football development centre which will be the backbone to Foster the growth of the game in the country," he said.

Meanwhile, Mirambo has conceded that the country is facing serious problems of coach education saying a good coach develops a good player.

"Likewise, if you have a bad coach, you cannot be able to produce competitive players that is why we are also focusing a lot to train football coaches to equip them with necessary skills concerning football," he said.