Tanzania: Yanga Finally Break Ice on Tshishimbi Contract

YOUNG Africans yesterday said they have given skipper Papy Tshishimbi a 6-day ultimatum for him to either sign the offered new deal or not saying days to plead with players are gone.

It is believed that the DR Congo midfielder is yet to pen a contract extension deal with the Jangwani Street based outfits as he is demanding more than what the club has put on the table.

But, clarifying on this was the club's Acting General Secretary Simon Patrick who said if the set up days pass without him signing, then he will be released instantly.

"What I have done is to put the offer on the table for him to sign and if he is not interested, then he can leave because we have many players in this world and players of Tshishimbi calibre are plenty," he said.

He added: "Time to plead for players are gone and these players have the habit of painting a good image to supporters but their manners to the club leaders are totally different from the way they are perceived outside. "It should be known that there is no player who is superior than his colleagues that is why I have put the offer until Wednesday next week."

He then denounced previous claims made by GSM Investment Director Hersi Said who reported that Tshishimbi had signed a two year contract saying what he (Hersi) did was to agree with the player.

"They agreed some elements in the contract but when they came to the club, according to our next season budget, we had to adjust the terms of the contract to suit our budget but he never signed the contract," he disclosed.

Moreover, Simon narrated that on Monday next week, he will be meeting with players to discuss about their future at the club especially those whose contracts are ending in August.

He also revealed that former Head Coach Luc Eymael has already left the country and so far, they have received 62 applications from different people to take up the coaching responsibilities while insisting that they will be watchful in terms of recruitment.

On his part, Tshishimbi conceded that last season was not good for him as he spent most of it off the pitch nursing the injury.

He however declined to comment much on his future saying whether he remains at the club or not next season has not yet been discussed by the two sides.

In the past, Tshishimbi was heard saying he would like to play alongside Simba's midfielder Jonas Mkude.