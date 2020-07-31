Kenya: Nyamweya, Mwachiro Demand Stakeholders Input on FKF Polls

31 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Sam Nyamweya has demanded negotiations over how to solve the current election impasse.

Nyamweya's stance is supported by Herbert Mwachiro who has also thrown his hat in the ring as a contestant to unseat the federation's current boss Nick Mwendwa.

Nyamweya, who wants his old job back, also explains that nothing short of a free and fair electoral process would be acceptable to stakeholders.

FKF polls have in the past seven months been nullified twice by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), whose chairman John Ohaga ruled that both exercises failed to meet the threshold of a free and fair process.

"It is worth noting the SDT called for all-inclusive stakeholders meeting to deliberate and come up with a way to forward to holding the elections," explained Nyamweya.

"Nothing short of a free, fair, and transp[arent all-inclusive election will resolve the FKF Electoral impasse. This, therefore, means a new voter register has to be developed and agreed upon by all the parties to the elections."

Mwachiro has meanwhile hit out at Mwendwa's regime for its 'illegal' running of football in the country.

"It is disappointing to note that over the last year football in Kenya has been run in a manner that goes completely against all principles of fair play," said Mwachiro in a signed statement.

"FKF members must act swiftly to save Kenyan football by calling a Special General Assembly and appoint an interim committee to oversight the election process of Kenyan football immediately. It is clear beyond reasonable doubt that without the National Executive Committee (NEC) in office, football operations are limited."

World football governing body Fifa are this week expected to come up with a proposal on how to conduct fresh elections.

Nicholas Musonye, Twaha Mbarak, Lordvick Aduda, Dan Mule, and Tom Alila are the other aspirants who have announced intent to unseat Mwendwa, who is eyeing a second four-year term in office.

