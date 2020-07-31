Ghana: Muslims Celebrate Eid-UL-Adha

31 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Vivian Arthur

Muslims across the world will today celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that has so far infected over 35,000 people in the country.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his son in order to demonstrate his dedication to God.

It coincides with the completion of the Hajj, which millions of people partake in every year but has been halted due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In normal circumstances, Eid day starts by gathering at a mosque in the morning to take part in prayers.

But in compliance with the ban on social gathering, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has urged Muslims to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha at home just as they did during the Eid-ul-Fitr.

This, Sheikh Sharubutu, said would help contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The Chief Imam also called for calm and tolerance, during and after the celebration.

A statement issued in Accra on his behalf, by Alhaji Khuzaima M. Osman, Director of Youth Development and Inter-faith Programmes, ONCI, and copied to the Ghanaian Times, said the country was not in normal times and that it demanded "a dose of sacrifice and compromise" during the celebration.

"It requires everyone to spread the words of peace, harmony, tolerance and avoid creating unnecessary tension," the statement said.

The statement called on Muslims to observe the Eid-ul-Adha in moderation, with strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

It encouraged Muslims to come out in their number and register adding "the registration is a civic responsibility that should be discharged on any day within the schedule of the EC."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.