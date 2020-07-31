Ghana: National Security Intercepts 7 Nigerians At Ho

Personnel of the Revenue Assets and Border Protection Unit of the National Security on Tuesday night arrested seven Nigerians who entered Ghana through an unapproved route near Aflao.

Mr Robert Tetteyfio Adjase, national head of the unit, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Denu on Wednesday, said that the Nigerians contravened the closure of frontier at about 10pm that night.

He said that when the unit got wind of plans by some people trying to enter the country illegally from Togo, the unit deployed personnel along the frontier.

After the Nigerians crossed into the Ghana side of the border, the security personnel trailed them to the lorry station at Aflao where they boarded a Ho-bound commercial vehicle, Mr Adjase said.

According to him, personnel of the unit used their duty vehicle to pursue the commercial vehicle and caught up with it at the Mile 48 Barrier in Ho.

The Nigerians were then picked up and handed over to the police in Ho.

When contacted in Ho, the acting Municipal Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alex Yeboah corroborated the story.

He gave the names of the suspects as: Nwanku Mathew, 21; John Paul Achebe, 22; Dominic Sylvester 20 and Chukwubua Malachy, 27.

The rest are Osinchi Kawase, 30; Destiny John 31 and Bishop Pascal, 37.

ASP Yeboah said that the suspects who were placed in custody would later be handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service.