Ghana: Asantehene Petitioned Over Adum Kwanwoma Chieftaincy Dispute

31 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope

Kumasi — Opinion leaders including ex-assemblymen at Adum Kwanwoma in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region have petitioned the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over brewing chieftaincy dispute in the area.

They have, therefore, asked the Asantehene to expedite action on settling the dispute to enable a new chief to be installed in the town.

The group noted that, since Nana Kofi Adjei IV, the late chief who doubled as Adum Gyaasehene died five years ago, there had been a breakdown of law and order in the town, with citizens living in fear of incessant attacks.

The petition, which had the signatures of some persons, including Opanin Marfo Albert and Peter Osei Yaw, among others, indicated that since the death of Nana Kofi Adjei IV, the five royal families contesting the stool were becoming frustrated with unnecessary postponement of the case being handled by the Akwamu Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council headed by the Asafohene who has been mandated by the Asantehene to settle the dispute.

They appealed to the Asantehene to use his good office to find a deserving chief for the area to forestall any disturbances.

"We are appealing to His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as a matter of urgency, to use his good office to find a legitimate chief for Adum Kwanwoma to restore sanity and also avert further future calamity in the community," it stated.

The petition was copied to the Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs, Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, Ashanti Regional Police Command, the BNI and Akwamu Division of Kumasi Traditional Council.

It noted that the contribution of chieftaincy to the development of the community could not be overemphasised, hence the petition to the Manhyia Palace, and hoped the Asantehene would not hesitate to deliver.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.