Ghana: Let's Celebrate Eid UL Adha With Caution!

opinion

Eid Ul Adha is here once again. It is one of the two most sacred festivals, celebrated by millions of Muslims all around the world.

It is also an occasion for Muslims to honour the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim due to his strong faith in Allah. On this day, people gather to celebrate the day with feasts, prayers, exquisite clothing and parades. Many people also take part in the annual Hajj pilgrimage

To commemorate the sacrifice made by the Prophet Ibrahim, Muslims typically would celebrate the festival by carrying out a "sacrifice". The sacrifice would involve animals usually goats, sheep or cow.

The meat of these animals would then be shared between family, friends, and the underprivileged, with some Muslims also donating money to charity or to poorer families.

However, the joyous occasion is being celebrated at a time when the world is going through a critical phase in modern history. COVID-19, the global pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, continues to ravage the world with its alarming rate of infection.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, some celebratory traditions may be reduced in line with the health and safety protocols.

Fortunately, Eid prayers would be held in mosques and public places across the nation as long as appropriate social distancing measures are applied unlike in May, during Eid ul Fitr, known as the Muslim festival of breaking the fast, Muslim communities were barred from large gatherings and worshipping in mosques across the country due to COVID-19.

The Ghanaian Times hopes that just as all Muslims supported and complied with government directive during the Eid festival, they would do same by celebrating in moderation.

We all agree that we are not in normal times and we must avoid spreading the coronavirus by observing strictly the health and safety protocols including regularly washing hands with soap under running water, sanitising and wearing of nose masks.

Just as Prophet Ibrahim obeyed the command, it is our hope that the Muslim community would continue to sacrifice and be law abiding particularly in the run up to, during and after the 2020 general election.

Although there have been few disturbances at the ongoing registration centres caused largely by the youth, we urge community leaders and chiefs to continue to retrain the few misguided elements who are lured to cause trouble at the centres.

It is our hope however, that the Muslim leaders would use the occasion to educate the misguided youth to shun such bad behaviours now, during and after the elections.

On the joyful day of Eid-ul-Adha, we call for Allah's mercy filled with happiness, peace and prosperity for all Ghanaians'.

We wish all Muslims a very happy and peaceful Eid ul-Adha. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe. Happy Eid!"