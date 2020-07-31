Malawi: Airtel Malawi Reduces Pre-Paid Data Tariffs, Increase Benefits for Bundles

31 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's leading mobile telecommunications provider Airtel plc has reduced the price of Pay As You Go tariffs from K15 per megabite (MB) to K5 per MB as well as increasing the benefits of eight popular bundles with effect from 3 August, 2020.

Airtel Malawi made the announcement in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Managing director for Airtel Malawi Plc Charles Kamoto said the company has "listened carefully to the feedback from customers," hoping that the increase in the benefits of data bundles will go a long way to assist data users.

Kamoto said Airtel will continue offering its customers the best possible services.

On his part, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said the decision by Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE)-listed mobile telecommunications network operator Airtel Malawi is in line with Tonse Alliance philosophy of improving the welfare of Malawians regardless of their social status.

The telephone mobile service industry, which can be described as an oligopoly--a market with a few players--has TNM and Airtel as its major players.

