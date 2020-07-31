Nigeria: AIB Investigates Planes' Ground Collision At Lagos

31 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Hinedu Eze

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has started an investigation into the incident involving an Airbus A330-243 with the nationality registration marks, OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline and a Boeing 777 with nationality and registration marks TC-LJC operated by Turkish Airlines, which occurred on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

AIB said the Turkish cargo aircraft was parked at the international apron when the Middle East airbus, which was taxing, ran into it, cutting through the tail cone and damaging part of the right horizontal stabiliser of the Turkish aircraft.

The agency noted that all passengers on the Middle East Airline had to disembark with no injury or fatality.

"The bureau will appreciate that the general public and press do not pre-empt the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is issued," AIB said in a statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi.

THISDAY learnt that the passengers of Middle East Airlines have been provided accommodation, pending when the airline would bring another aircraft to airlift them to their destination.

As of yesterday evening, the two aircraft involved in the accident were still grounded at the airport, while officials of the bureau carried out their investigation.

There had been numerous ground collision incidents at the Lagos airport over the years due to limited space at the airside of the airport, as more activities and higher movement of aircraft traffic have surpassed the designed capacity of the airport.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.