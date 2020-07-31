Nigeria: We'll Convert Abandoned Public Structures to Economically Viable Ones - Ganduje

31 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim

Kano — Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced that said converting abandoned public structures in the state to purposeful infrastructure befitting a megacity.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director-General, Media and Public Relations, Kano, Government House, Ameen K. Yassar.

According to the statement, apparently responding to allegations by the opposition PDP that his administration was selling off public property, Dr. Ganduje said "We need to be innovative in ensuring that such abandoned structures are converted into edifices that will ensure the sustainability of Kano city".

"Instead of allowing economically viable structures to lay fallow, we are considering proposals on how to make the projects that will change the physical landscape of Kano as well as revenue earners for the state," he added.

The statement indicated that Ganduje made the assertion on Wednesday shortly after presentations before the state executive council, by two companies, willing to work with the state government to transform two abandoned public structures, on a build-operate-transfer basis.

"The first proposal was from FARI Properties Ltd, intending to transform the abandoned Daula Hotel in the state capital into a residential complex while the other proposal was from LAMASH Properties Ltd., who signified intention to remodel the old Triumph Publishing Company to a Modern Forex Market," the statement read in part.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.