Nigeria: Sallah - Slaughter, Process Meat in Hygienic Place to Avoid Spread of Diseases - Commissioner

31 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Mr. Usman Diyajo, Commissioner for Livestock Production in Adamawa, has called on Muslims faithful to slaughter and process meat in hygienic places to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

The Commissioner gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

Diyajo also admonished those processing the meat, to use face-masks.

"If you slaughter in your various homes, the place should be decontaminated by washing it with enough water and disinfectants to remove the odour.

"You should also dispose of the ruminant content in a hygienic way, far away from the public", he stressed.

The commissioner urged worshippers to sacrifice healthy animals to avoid the transmission of animal diseases to humans.

According to him, unhealthy animals may likely be infected with Zoonotic diseases that can be passed to humans.

He said the state government intended inspecting all the slaughterhouses and abattoirs to ensure that only healthy animals were being slaughtered for human consumption.

He revealed plans to disinfect all slaughterhouses and abattoirs after the Eid-El-Kabir break, to avert the spread of infections to humans.

NAN

