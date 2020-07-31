Namibia: Fishcor Subsidiary Denies Dark Deals

A FISHCOR subsidiary that is largely owned by South African businessman Adriaan Louw says the company was not involved in money laundering linked to the Fishrot corruption scandal.

However, the company - Seaflower Pelagic Processing - failed to provide a report to publicly declare its innocence.

Seaflower Pelagic Processing issued a statement published in newspapers yesterday in what appears to be a move to undermine an ongoing court process linking one of Seaflower Pelagic Processing's co-owners to the corruption scandal.

Fishcor owns 40% of Seaflower Pelagic Processing (Pty) Ltd while African Selection Fishing Namibia (Pty) Ltd (ASF) owns 60%.

African Selection Namibia was initially majority-owned by Louw, with a 62% stake.

Other shareholders were lawyer Marén de Klerk's Celax Investments Number One (33%) and Angolan-based African Selection Trust (5%).

Celax Investments Number One is named by the Anti-Corruption Commission in court papers as one of the companies allegedly involved in laundering N$75 million meant for Fishcor.

Company documents show a group of fewer than five people were lined up to land a total of N$3,6 billion in profits from the partnership with the South African businessman.

Cabinet directed that the agreement with Louw's entity be cancelled.

However, Seaflower Pelagic Processing has been campaigning to pressure the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources to provide it with fishing quotas.

The latest tactic is a public statement by Louw.

Seaflower Pelagic Processing issued the statement yesterday, saying five articles published by The Namibian between 13 December 2019 and 20 July 2020 regarding suspicious payments involving millions of dollars made to various entities and individuals were "false and misleading".

The Namibian relied on public information, agreements and court documents submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as part of the Fishrot court case.

Seaflower Pelagic Processing said "this is simply not the truth and these incorrect media statements have been severely damaging to the business, the goodwill of the company and the continued employment of the 655 strong workforce".

PUBLIC STATEMENT

The statement read: "It is with full board approval, including the newly appointed Fishcor directors that the decision was made to address the repeated incorrect media allegations and set the record straight. The board further reserves the right to institute legal action relating to any inaccurate media reporting.

"Pursuant of (sic) these various factually incorrect reports, an independent forensic report was mandated, and investigative auditors were given complete access to all contractual agreements, correspondence, compliance documents and financial records of Seaflower Pelagic Processing. The auditors further had access to the Department of Fisheries.

"The background, timeline and procedural and administrative steps which culminated in the joint venture were investigated. A thorough investigation into the allegations of money laundering and corruption found absolutely no evidence to substantiate these false claims.

"To the contrary, Seaflower Pelagic Processing was found to be an aggrieved party and victim in what has become known as the Fishrot scandal. The findings of the forensic audit was (sic) handed to all relevant authorities and Cabinet ministers and Seaflower Pelagic Processing will assist the authorities in their investigations."

AUDIT REPORT

Fishcor board chairperson Mihe Goamab II referred The Namibian to Louw regarding the report cited in the statement.

Asked to provide the audit report, Louw yesterday said: "The confidential document has been shared to the authorities and awaits feedback. After this we will come back to you."

He later called, saying a certain Stefanus Namibili, who prepared the forensic report, will contact the newspaper.

"A lot of this information is sub judice, but we are not happy with the way your newspaper has dealt with this issue," Louw said.

He said the company was consulting its lawyers.