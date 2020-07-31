Nigeria: Osimhen Has Set High Standard for Nigerian Players - Elaho

31 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Former Nigeria international Friday Elahor has praised Napoli-bound striker Victor Osimhen for his contribution to Lille in the 2019-20 season, and urged other players to emulate him.

The forward is close to sealing a move to the Parthenopeans for a fee believed to be around €81 million, having completed his medical with the side.

Zira blames problems in Nigerian football on sit-tight syndrome

Nigerian business mogul, Nneka Ede buys football club in Europe

The Super Eagles striker delivered eye-catching performances in his debut campaign with the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit which generated interest from a number of European clubs.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions and deservedly won the club's Player of the Season award, among other accolades.

Despite being in advanced negotiations with Napoli, Lille president Gerard Lopez, recently revealed the club is still receiving offers for the highly-rated striker.

Elaho, who had 14 caps for the Super Eagles, is impressed with the performances from the striker and lauded him for making Nigeria proud.

"I have been following the news about Osimhen going to Napoli, but I don't know why the deal hasn't been confirmed yet," Elaho told the Guardian.

"Again, I think Osimhen has done well for himself and the country. Currently, he is the most rated Nigerian player in Europe. Other players I think should emulate him.

"I read recently that he changed his manager for his move to Napoli scale through. If his club is still reporting that some clubs are still coming for his signature despite his almost completed negotiations with Lille, it shows how good and important he is rated."

Elaho is backing Osimhen to play a key role for the Super Eagles during the next round of Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.