Tanzania's Tundu Lissu in Court Three Days After Return

31 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By The Citizen

Dar es Salaam. Three days after he arrived in Tanzania from Belgium, Chadema's Vice President is back in court to defend himself against several cases starting today.

He is alleged to have committed the offenses in Zanzibar in 2017.

Mr Lissu, who is also vying to be the presidential flag bearer for his party, faces four cases of sedition at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam.

Hearing of the cases stalled for almost three years after the former Singida East MP was flown to Kenya and later Belgium after an assassination attempt on September 7, 2017 in Dodoma that left him badly wounded.

In the case number 123 of 2017 that comes of mention before resident Magistrate, Kassian Matembele, he is alleged to have issued seditious statements with aim of inciting the public in Kibunju Maungani, Magharibi B District, Mjini Magharibi Region in Zanzibar.

Mr Lissu was first arraigned on February 9, 2017 where he was charged with four offences.

