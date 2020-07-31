Tanzania: Maintain Code Professionalism, New Pharmacists Reminded

31 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — THE government has reminded the newly registered Pharmacists to adhere to professional ethics so as to win trust of their clients in wherever they would be posted.

Making the observation at the 8th ceremony at Dodoma's Takwimu House to admit and register new Pharmacists recently, Government Chief Pharmacist (CP), Daud Msasi, further said about 109 new pharmacists were certified by the Pharmacy Council.

Mr Msasi, who also doubles as the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children (MoHCDEC) Director of Pharmaceutical Services reminded the newly registered staff to concentrate on their duties and serve the community.

"I want you to be problem solvers instead of creating problems, and in this regard, use your professionalism to observe integrity," he said.

The Director further said that currently there was a problem of some drug becoming resistant in use, however, advised, the new certified Pharmacists to be watchful on that.

He said since the government lays emphasis on creativity and mobilizing the youth to be innovative, a chance the new pharmacists should exploit to reach people at the grassroots.

On her part, the Pharmacists Board's Registrar Elizabeth Shekalaghe, urged the new staff to offer better services to the public, while maintaining their profession.

According to her, with the admission of 109 new pharmacists, the country right now has a total of 2, 079 staff.

"Like in other careers, where professionals have been innovative, you need to capitalize on the same, and, with your profession, you can be researchers, consultants or industrial pharmacists... above all you should remember, as professionals life-long saving things," she said.

