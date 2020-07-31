Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Internet Search Soars 65 Times After Moscow Announces Flight Resumption

RUSSIA has opened its doors to travellers from Tanzania following Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova naming the country as one of three nations to resume flights with Moscow starting tomorrow.

According to Yandex, the most popular Russian search engine, the number of people searching for the tropical East African country shot through the roof.

"On Friday, July 24, interest in Tanzania on Yandex Search soared," Yandex said.

"The number of requests about the country increased 65 times, compared to Thursday."

Yandex users were most interested in Tanzania's location, how the country looks, flight times, reviews from tourists, and the weather, according to the company.

On Friday, the Russian Government announced the resumption of flights with Turkey, Great Britain, and Tanzania, beginning on August 1.

Following the news, Yandex's travel service saw a spike in interest for all three locations.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that the inclusion of Tanzania is due to the popularity of the African country among Russian tourists.