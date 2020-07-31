Ethiopia: PM Abiy Wishes Muslims On Eid Al-Adha

31 July 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wished Muslims in Ethiopia and around the world a blessed 1441st Eid al-Adha holiday.

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid-al-Adha today to mark the end of annual Hajj pilgrimage and to commemorate the keenness of Prophet Ibrhaim to sacrifice his son Ismeal as an act of obedience to God.

Honoring the day, Prime Minister Abiy extended his compliments to Muslims who are celebrating Eid-al-Adha and other Ethiopians.

This year's Eid al-Adha festival has a special meaning for Ethiopians since the holiday comes at a time while the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam first filling is completed.

Abiy applauded Muslims for their tremendous sacrifices and pivotal diplomatic roles they played to realize the construction of GERD.

"Every Ethiopian will be honored by the diplomatic efforts and sacrifices paid by Muslims at home and abroad to make our country a place of pride as well as for realization of the dam in raising funds and providing valuable ideas," he said.

The Prime Minister has also expressed his gratitude for their paramount contributions on behalf of the Government and all Ethiopians.

Though Eid-al-Adha is one of the most auspicious festivals, Abiy encouraged Muslims to take precautions while they are celebrating the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitigating the spread of the pandemic should be considered a religious obligation he said, stressing everyone must contribute its responsibility to fill the gaps created by the pandemic.

Abiy called on Muslims to show humanity and support for needy people during this hard time.

The Prime Minister stated that a lot is expected from Ethiopians for the completion of the remaining works of the GERD and to mark their stain in the Green Legacy through plating seedlings.

