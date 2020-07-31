Tanzania: ZEC Sets 46 Days for Election Campaign in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced September 11, the official day for commencing election campaigns, which are scheduled to last after 46 days.

ZEC Chairman Retired Chief Justice (CJ) Hamid Mahmoud Hamid said that the campaigns will commence on September 11 through October 26, 2020 before the pre-poll voting on October 27, 2020.

The election for Zanzibar President, House of Representatives' members and councillors are scheduled for October 28, 2020.

The commission has allocated four days-October 28 through October 31-for vote counting and result announcement, the chairman said of the sixth general elections since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in 1992.

The candidates for the presidency, representation and councillorship will have between August 26 and September 9, 2020 to pick and return the candidature nomination forms prior to the nomination day on September 10.

"The electoral commission has decided to announce the voting day after declaration of August 20, 2020 as the official day for dissolution of the House of Representatives," said the retired CJ, pleading for public cooperation towards the polls.

He said the pre-poll voting on October 27 will involve officials responsible for general elections, including returning officers, assistant returning officers, polling station supervisors and police officers as well as NEC members and executives.

"We ask all election stakeholders, especially political parties, journalists, non-governmental organisations, security agencies and election observers to cooperate and promote peace and tranquility during the entire election process," said the NEC chief.

He advised political parties aspiring to field candidates in various electoral levels to observe the laws, rules and guidance.

ZEC has already trimmed down the electoral constituencies from 54 to 50, with Unguja and Pemba Islands having 32 and 18, respectively.

According to Mr Mahmoud, the boundary and constituency modifications considered the stakeholders' complaints over the increase of electoral areas from 50 to 54 during the 2015 general elections.

"...electoral stakeholders had complained over the huge differences in the number of voters among constituencies, ZEC also took into account the population growth rate in various areas," the commission's chairman was quoted as saying early June.