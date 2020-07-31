Kenya: Ex-Mathare United Midfielder Lands New Coaching Role

31 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former Mathare United midfielder Raymond Odhiambo is the new assistant technical director of the Canadian lower-tier side BC Tigers FC.

Odhiambo Friday told Nation Sport that he has signed a two-year deal with the team that will see him play an active role in the development of young players across the different youth sides within the BC Tigers FC set up.

"The senior team plays in the Vancouver Metro Soccer League (VMSL) but we also have several youth teams and I am very excited to be appointed as the head lead in player development," Odhiambo said.

"I think it is a great opportunity for me to grow as a coach while nurturing young talents. I want to coach at the highest level and help develop future superstars," he added.

Prior to joining BC Tigers FC, Odhiambo was the head coach of Surrey United's Under-17 girls team and was also directly in charge of the Under-16 boys team.

Odhiambo featured for Mathare United, Sofapaka and Tusker locally before moving to Canada where he joined lower-tier side Athletic FC in 2010 and later Estrella de Chile.

