Somalia: Muslims in Somalia Celebrate Eid Al-Adha Festival

Muslims in Somalia have joined the world in celebrating the annual festival of Eid Eid al-Adha.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Idd-Ul-Hajj, is celebrated to mark the end of the pilgrimage to Mecca.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was among the leaders who congratulated the public on Eid celebrations.

In Mogadishu, Muslims thronged at Mogadishu central mosque better known as Masjidka Isbaheysiga.

"Today is a special day for us. It is time for us to come together regardless of our status. The prayers for this celebration" said Garad Ali who came to pray at the mosque.

During these celebrations, Muslims buy new clothes and slaughter goats, sheep, camels and cows and the meat is shared among family, friends and the needy.

Eid ul-Adha is the second major Muslim festival after Eid ul-Fitr and is celebrated the 10th day of the third month after Ramadhan.