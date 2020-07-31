Kenya: July Inflation Drops to 4.36%

Nairobi — Kenya's year-on-year inflation in July further dropped to 4.36 percent from 4.59 percent in June, the lowest it has been since November 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.

According to the latest figures by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the consumer price index increased by 0.08 percent from 108.27 in June, to 108.35 in July 2020.

The year on year food and non-alcoholic drinks' index increased by 6.62 percent but dropped by 0.80 percent in the last month.

During the period under review, the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' index decreased by 0.36 percent.

KNBS has attributed the drop to lower cost of water vendor services, house maintenance and some house rents.

The transport index however registered a 4.01 percent rise, due to increase in the pump process of diesel and petrol by 22.32 percent and 12,21 percent, respectively.