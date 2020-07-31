Kenya: July Inflation Drops to 4.36%

31 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Kenya's year-on-year inflation in July further dropped to 4.36 percent from 4.59 percent in June, the lowest it has been since November 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.

According to the latest figures by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the consumer price index increased by 0.08 percent from 108.27 in June, to 108.35 in July 2020.

The year on year food and non-alcoholic drinks' index increased by 6.62 percent but dropped by 0.80 percent in the last month.

During the period under review, the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' index decreased by 0.36 percent.

KNBS has attributed the drop to lower cost of water vendor services, house maintenance and some house rents.

The transport index however registered a 4.01 percent rise, due to increase in the pump process of diesel and petrol by 22.32 percent and 12,21 percent, respectively.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.