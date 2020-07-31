Tanzania: Simiyu to Host National Exhibition Tomorrow

NANENANE exhibitions stakeholders have been invited for an exhibition that would take place in Simiyu region from August 1, this year.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Gerald Kusaya informed the public that the preparations for the 27th exhibitions were due and that all stakeholders are invited for the big event.

The exhibition that will be held at Nyakabindi Stadium in Bariadi is expected to be opened by the Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan.

According to Mr Kusaya, this year's theme is 'Agricultural, livestock and fisheries development, choose the best leaders in 2020'.

He said the exhibitions will also take place on other zones such as the Southern Highlands Zone, which will be held at John Mwakangale grounds in Uyole, Mbeya Region, Northern zone (Themi grounds in Arusha), Eastern Zone (Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere grounds, in Morogoro) and the Lake zone at Nyamhongolo grounds in Mwanza Region.

Other zones are Central Zone (Nzuguni grounds in Dodoma),

Western zone (Lipuli grounds in Tabora) and the Southern zone (Ngongo grounds in Lindi).

Simiyu Regional Commissioner (RC) Antony Mtaka said that the exhibition will have a variety of products and at affordable prices; as well as access to education in building various skills.

"I invite Tanzanians from different parts of the country as well as foreigners to come and experience creative success in the sectors of agriculture, fisheries and pastoralism," he remarked.

"The region was given the opportunity to hold the exhibitions from 2018 as a strategic plan for it to increase its productivity and equip its people with proper skills in agricultural, livestock and fisheries sectors," he revealed.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, is expected to grace the Eastern Zone exhibition at Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere grounds which covers regions of Dar es Salaam, Coast, Tanga and Morogoro.

Morogoro RC Loata Ole Sanare said participants from district councils in the Eastern zone are well-organized and set for the exhibitions with the aim of imparting knowledge to farmers, pastoralists and fishermen to increase productivity.

"I urge the people of these regions and especially the people of Morogoro to come out in large numbers at the Nanenane exhibition to learn modern agriculture, animal husbandry and fishing from our experts, the goal is to increase productivity," he said.

Morogoro Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Engineer Emmanuel Kalobelo said that there are 473 stakeholders, who are expected to participate in the exhibitions; with 359 who have confirmed their participation.

On his part Morogoro District Commissioner Mr Bakari Msulwa advised the district councils in the region to ensure that the exhibitions benefit the farmers, pastoralists and fishermen.