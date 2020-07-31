Nigeria: Oyo Govt Adjusts School Calendar, Lauds Stakeholders Adherence to Covid-19 Guidelines

31 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Oyo State Government has announced a slight adjustment to its school reopening schedule, contrary to the one earlier released.

This was in conformity with the agreement reached by the Federal Government and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on the commencement of the 2020 West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), for school candidates.

Mr. Olaleye Olasunkanmi, the state Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

According to him, the date for the commencement of the WASSCE is Aug. 17 and there will be a continuation of lessons for the SS3 classes until the examination begins.

The statement added that the students would go on Salah break on Wednesday, July 29, and resume on Monday, Aug. 3.

"The JSS3 and Primary six classes were asked to proceed on holiday as earlier scheduled and resume for their examinations on Aug. 10 and Aug. 20 respectively," he said.

Olasunkanmi enjoined all education stakeholders in the state to note the new development and other academic schedules approved by the State Executive Council on July 21, which remained as announced.

"On behalf of His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, I wish to appreciate all stakeholders in the education sector for your unalloyed support and hard work, during, the preparation for the resumption of academic activities in our schools.

"Your dedication to work, love for our students, and personal involvement in the training and observance of the COVID-19 protocols in a bid to contain the disease among our school children are unparalleled.

"COVID-19 is real and unabating at the moment, we shall, however, defeat the virus with science, diligence, and courage.

"I cannot but most appreciate our teachers that took part in the revision exercise given to our students in terminal classes, that is the SS3, JSS3 and Primary six.

"I pray that all our efforts at recording success in all examinations by our students will not be in vain," he said.

The commissioner also felicitated Muslims in the state on the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival and urged them not to forget the COVID-19 prevention protocols as they celebrate.

