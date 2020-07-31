Malawi: Covid-19 Presidential Task Force Blames Urbanization, Negligence On Cases Spike

An official of the Covid-19 presidential task force has blamed urbanization, negligence and lack of security enforcement for the current spike of coronavirus infection spike in the country.

The country has 123 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the number of confirmed cases to 3, 981 with total active cases standing at 2065 and total deaths at 109 following two new cases.

Dr. John Phuka, co-chairperson of the covid-19 presidential taskforce said statistics show that the virus has hit hard urban areas.

"The problem is urbanization. People need to take extra precautions themselves instead of waiting for officials to enforce some preventive measures," he said.

He said the hardest hit area in the country are Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Mzimba north, Nkhata Bay.

Others include border districts of Mchinji, Karonga and Mwanza.

Phuka has since appealed to Muslims to observe strict Covid-19 preventive measures as they observe Eid-al-adha-Mubarak celebrations.