Malawi: Covid-19 Presidential Task Force Blames Urbanization, Negligence On Cases Spike

31 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

An official of the Covid-19 presidential task force has blamed urbanization, negligence and lack of security enforcement for the current spike of coronavirus infection spike in the country.

The country has 123 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the number of confirmed cases to 3, 981 with total active cases standing at 2065 and total deaths at 109 following two new cases.

Dr. John Phuka, co-chairperson of the covid-19 presidential taskforce said statistics show that the virus has hit hard urban areas.

"The problem is urbanization. People need to take extra precautions themselves instead of waiting for officials to enforce some preventive measures," he said.

He said the hardest hit area in the country are Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Mzimba north, Nkhata Bay.

Others include border districts of Mchinji, Karonga and Mwanza.

Phuka has since appealed to Muslims to observe strict Covid-19 preventive measures as they observe Eid-al-adha-Mubarak celebrations.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.