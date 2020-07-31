Malawi: 146 Patients Evacuated From Balaka Hospital

31 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

All 146 patients have been evacuated after fire gutted part of the 200 capacity Balaka district hospital Friday morning.

There was pandemonium at the hospital as some patients temporarily forgot their pain and jumped out of their beds to save their lives not from the disease they were suffering from but from the fire.

The fire has completely burned the hospital's kitchen unit and the data and records office.

Director of Health and Social Services in Balaka Eugene Katenga Kaunda said the fire started at 4am in the kitchen.

"We have managed to evacuate all the patients. We will be transferring them to Ntcheu and Machinga," he said.

He said the cause of the fire has not been established but it started in the kitchen spreading to the electrical circuit unit before consuming the data and records office completely, nothing was salvaged from the office.

There is no fire engine in Balaka.

