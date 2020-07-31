Kenya: Govt Unveils Tracing App Targeting Air Travel Passengers

Nairobi — The government will officially launch a mobile app for air travel passengers on August 1st, to help track incoming passengers as well as help in easing congestion at airports around the country.

Director of Public Health Koki Mutua said the app contains a surveillance form, which all passengers must fill before departing the airport.

The form will require all passengers to key in important details, among them temperature readings.

Once a passenger leaves the airport, Mutua said they will be expected to key in their temperature readings daily for fourteen days, failure to which they will be traced by the contact tracing team.

"We are expecting that travelers will comply and that they will be filling the form and submitting as expected," Koki said.

Kenya officially re-opens its boarders to international travelers, four months after it closed them to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"To avoid crowding at the airport, we are introducing a mobile app to enable passengers fill in their details, starting with passengers on our own airline, Kenya Airways. These details will assist in tracing should it be necessary," Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced Friday.

The government has issued a raft of measures for incoming passengers among them, ensuring they produce a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) based COVID-19 certificate whose test should have been done 96 hours before travel.

So far, Kenya has cleared passengers from countries that include China, South Korea, Japan, Canada and Uganda to tour the country.

Others include France, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Switzerland and Morocco.