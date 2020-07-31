Namibia: Robbers Get Away With N$930 000

31 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

POLICE are looking for armed robbers who intercepted security guards transporting money for a Bank Windhoek ATM on Friday morning in Okahandja.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the security guards were from a 24-hour company and were transporting money to replenish the ATM.

The robbers fled in a blue Corolla Quest N108 266W.

Bank Windhoek's executive for marketing and corporate communications Jacquiline Pack, said no one was injured during the heist and police investigations are continuing.

"Bank Windhoek Okahandja Branch remains open for business. For further enquiries regarding the investigation, please contact the Namibian Police Force," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

