Zimbabwe: Opposition's Fadzayi Mahere Arrested

31 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Opposition MDC Alliance national spokesperson ,Advocate Fadzai Mahere has been arrested for peacefully demonstrating against corruption.

Details of her arrest are still sketchy but she had earlier posted pictures on Facebook holding placards denouncing corruption.

In her message Mahere said.

"Embarked on a socially distanced peaceful protest in our community this morning. It's important to speak out and take a stand in accordance with the Constitution, Covid19 regulations & morality.

"We all wore masks during the protest. We all observed social distancing. It was completely peaceful. Section 59 of the Constitution guarantees the right to demonstrate and present petitions peacefully. We said we would support this citizen-driven action & we kept our word.

"We want a free Zimbabwe," said Mahere.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.