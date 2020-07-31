Zimbabwe: Opposition's Fadzayi Mahere Arrested

Opposition MDC Alliance national spokesperson ,Advocate Fadzai Mahere has been arrested for peacefully demonstrating against corruption.

Details of her arrest are still sketchy but she had earlier posted pictures on Facebook holding placards denouncing corruption.

In her message Mahere said.

"Embarked on a socially distanced peaceful protest in our community this morning. It's important to speak out and take a stand in accordance with the Constitution, Covid19 regulations & morality.

"We all wore masks during the protest. We all observed social distancing. It was completely peaceful. Section 59 of the Constitution guarantees the right to demonstrate and present petitions peacefully. We said we would support this citizen-driven action & we kept our word.

"We want a free Zimbabwe," said Mahere.