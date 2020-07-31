Zimbabwe: Curtain Comes Down On Racing Season

Sports Reporter

THE curtain came down on the 2019/20 racing season at Borrowdale Park yesterday.

It was a different season as some of the main races could not be staged due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The OK Grand Challenge, Castle Tankard and the Republic Cup, which are usually held in June, July and September, were some of the big races affected.

Yesterday, the seventh race, the Borrowdale Challenge over 1800metres, was the main race with six runners taking to the starting stalls.

It was a humdinger and, in better times, might have been the OK Grand Challenge considering the entries.

Four of the six runners -- Peggson, Three To Tango, OwlInTheTree and Arte -- ran in the 2000m Pinnacle Plate 100 on June 26.

They were joined by Tandava and Yarraman, who are both formidable.