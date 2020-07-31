Zimbabwe: Curtain Comes Down On Racing Season

31 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

THE curtain came down on the 2019/20 racing season at Borrowdale Park yesterday.

It was a different season as some of the main races could not be staged due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The OK Grand Challenge, Castle Tankard and the Republic Cup, which are usually held in June, July and September, were some of the big races affected.

Yesterday, the seventh race, the Borrowdale Challenge over 1800metres, was the main race with six runners taking to the starting stalls.

It was a humdinger and, in better times, might have been the OK Grand Challenge considering the entries.

Four of the six runners -- Peggson, Three To Tango, OwlInTheTree and Arte -- ran in the 2000m Pinnacle Plate 100 on June 26.

They were joined by Tandava and Yarraman, who are both formidable.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.