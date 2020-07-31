Zimbabwe: Scheme Gives Small Dairy Farmers Heifers

At least five small-scale farmers in Marirangwe, Mhondoro, Mashonaland East Province, who ventured into commercial traditional grains and dairy farming, received 25 heifers from the European Union (EU) under a scheme being implemented by We Effect.

The farmers received five heifers each during a conference organised by We Effect at Red Dane Farm in Beatrice on Wednesday.

The scheme, which was launched recently in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers and Zimbabwe Farmers Union, will also benefit farmers who lost their cattle to theileriosis (January disease) in Marirangwe.

Addressing guests, Dr Pious Vengesai Makaya, who was representing the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement said they were pleased with the assistance that the EU was rendering to dairy farmers.

"The commitment of the European Union to the agriculture sector is helping in the improvement of relations between it and the Government of Zimbabwe and this must continue."

He paid tribute to the other stakeholders involved in the scheme, the Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU), Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP), Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers and We Effect.

One of the recipients of the heifers, Mrs Enita Muyambo could not hide her joy.

"We are pleased and happy with the relationship between the European Union and Zimbabwe Farmers Union, which has seen us receiving these heifers. We hope to contribute to the increase in milk production."

ZFU executive director Mr Paul Zakariya said farmers should strive to increase the value of their products.

"Farmers should be grateful for these heifers since this will lead to an increase in the production of milk, but as farmers you should strive to add value to the milk that you will produce."

Marirangwe Diary Association chairperson Charles Sibanda said although they were grateful for the heifers, they were requesting for centrifuge machines to improve the quality of milk produced in the country.

"We are grateful with the (EU) and We Effect donation, but we are still requesting for machines which test quality of milk since there are no more centrifuge machines in Zimbabwe. The machine that we were using at Kefalos Dairy Farm is not operational."

He said they used to smuggle milk to South Africa for quality checks, but due to Covid-19 travelling restrictions they were no longer able to do so.