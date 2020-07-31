Zimbabwe: Youths Urge Locals to Ignore Illegal Demos

Herald Reporter

development-oriented youth organisation, Volunteer Troops for Sustainable Development, has urged people to ignore the illegal demonstrations planned for today, saying they will only be playing into the hands of foreign nationals who want to use them to further their regime change agenda of removing a constitutionally-elected Government.

Speaking during the launch of the organisation in Harare, national co-ordinator Mr Taurai Kundishaya expressed concern that local people were being used by foreigners to destroy their country instead of focusing on rebuilding it.

"Instead of demonstrating against your Government, you have to use your capacity and knowledge to build Zimbabwe. We need to see doctors looking at ways to make sick people better, engineers focusing on how to repair road that have potholes and teachers going the extra mile for their students," said Mr Kundishaya.

He said the protests were part of foreign nationals' destabilisation agenda and a deliberate plan to hamper the ongoing re-engagement exercise.

"I challenge you not to be local co-operators of somebody out there to derail development and progress in your country," said Mr Kundishaya.

He castigated the United States, which has been fingered as one of the sponsors of the demonstrations.

"Look at the constitution of America, the document is so small, but look at the document of foreign policy they are busy facilitating mayhem in other countries for their own benefit. They don't do it themselves but they use local co-operators to destroy their own country," said Mr Kundishaya".